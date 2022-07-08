Project Airbender Has the Perfect Classic Villain Hot Rod Look, Even if Only in CGI

There is something about classic cars that just makes them appeal to all sorts of people. Some love the vintage lines because they remind them of something or someone, others feel nostalgic about their youth, and some because they just cannot stop their imagination.
And not from running rampant but rather from cooking up some classic car build projects that elicit “Holy Moly” types of reactions from fellow professionals. Such was the case with the automotive concept designer better known as joshhdesigns on social media, who imagined something called ‘Project Airbender.’
The name, while it may remind some of the Avatar: The Last Airbender youth-oriented multimedia franchise, is entirely warranted and has nothing to do with child-like fantasies. Or does it? After all, this non-descript neo-retro digital styling project has all the great makings of stuff that haunted our childhood fears. Plus, even a fellow pixel master coined it as “the most badass and sensual villain car ever seen,” and I tend to agree with the succinct description.
The CGI expert does not tell us much about ‘Project Airbender,’ unfortunately – we only find out in the hashtag-riddled description that it could easily serve as a cool Cadillac, Chevrolet, or even a Dodge, as far as he is concerned. Other than that, and the fact that it is inspired by the Hot Rod movement (and, possibly, Disney’s Cruella or DC’s Batman), there is virtually nothing. Oh well, let us do the CGI digging, then.
As far as we can tell, this chopped Hot Rod might have trouble fitting anyone taller than the norm, and while the proportions are of the classical variety, what’s underneath the body is at least in part modern. Including the exposed mill and the front and rear axles – but not the suspension, as we can clearly see from the ritzy front lift spring setup!
