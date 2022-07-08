Koenigsegg Jesko Gets Imagined Custom Spec, Does It Look Fresh and Ultrasport+?

Many aftermarket outlets – big and small, from custom powerhouses to wheel creators – use the power of social media to garner hype for their ideas. Some even trespass between the real and virtual world’s boundaries.
Most aftermarket outlets – whether we are talking about tuning or personalization houses – rely on actual, real-world build projects to generate attention. But the Los Angeles, California-based Brixton Forged Wheel Company is a brand that wants to do stuff differently. So, aside from the real-world showcases, they also employ the help of automotive virtual artists to deliver a strong series of what-ifs.
Shashank Das, the pixel master better known as sdesyn on social media, continues to redesign popular models as a way to direct attention toward them. And, after cool stuff like a Ferrari 488 GT3 x Brixton Forged PF7-RS, a Lambo Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 on CM6 RS wheels, a McLaren 720S featuring the PF9 RS, a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with PF10-RS, or a stunning Porsche using the same lightweight one-piece monoblock rims, now it is time for something truly extreme.
Yep, as it turns out, those dedicated racers did not reach that level even when sitting low and feisty on Brixton’s creations. But now the CGI expert and the company have graduated to the major road leagues with an ultra-exotic twist. So, the digital content creator simply turned his CGI brush strokes and virtual attention to something that can rival Bugatti’s Chiron without breaking a sweat – the limited production mid-engine Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar.
The artist’s ‘Custom Spec’ depiction has imagined the Swedish sports car with a subtle Satin Metallic Silver paintjob, a Satin Black secondary accent color, some bright Lime Green accents, and – of course – a set of Brixton's. As it turns out, the CM6-RS Ultrasport+ forged aftermarket wheels are a new design, so it’s understandable why they needed a proper hero build for it… even if only virtually.
Shashank Das, the pixel master better known as sdesyn on social media, continues to redesign popular models as a way to direct attention toward them. And, after cool stuff like a Ferrari 488 GT3 x Brixton Forged PF7-RS, a Lambo Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 on CM6 RS wheels, a McLaren 720S featuring the PF9 RS, a Mercedes-AMG GT3 with PF10-RS, or a stunning Porsche using the same lightweight one-piece monoblock rims, now it is time for something truly extreme.
Yep, as it turns out, those dedicated racers did not reach that level even when sitting low and feisty on Brixton’s creations. But now the CGI expert and the company have graduated to the major road leagues with an ultra-exotic twist. So, the digital content creator simply turned his CGI brush strokes and virtual attention to something that can rival Bugatti’s Chiron without breaking a sweat – the limited production mid-engine Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar.
The artist’s ‘Custom Spec’ depiction has imagined the Swedish sports car with a subtle Satin Metallic Silver paintjob, a Satin Black secondary accent color, some bright Lime Green accents, and – of course – a set of Brixton's. As it turns out, the CM6-RS Ultrasport+ forged aftermarket wheels are a new design, so it’s understandable why they needed a proper hero build for it… even if only virtually.