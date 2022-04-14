Olive Green Porsche 992 GT3 Cup on Forged Brixtons PF9-RS Feels So Amazingly Real

While there are many vehicles that, over the years, I wished were just a nightmarish figment of imagination, the balance is easily restored with the digital creations that would have anyone dream they were real. Here is another eloquent example.
Some virtual automotive artists just doodle away a sketch or two and call themselves pixel masters. Others like to play the outrageous game in every imaginable way possible. A few have even taken their 2D skills to incredible highs... or lows. And a select bunch have become world-renowned either through talent, artsy skills, or their amazing prowess to make the digital realm entirely seem like the real world.
There are many examples from each category, but on this occasion, we are just going to discuss the latest (work/fun) project presented by Shashank Das, the virtual artist better known as sdesyn on social media, who is thoroughly making everyone appreciate his 3D KeyShot animation skills! And he accepts praise with much appreciation and modesty, it seems, judging by the fan comments.
Anyway, what we have here in front of our eyes is NOT a real-world olive-green Porsche 911! We took a long look at the quality, which is seemingly almost impossible to distinguish from the real world's palpable reality, and then the numerous hashtags settled the CGI-or-reality mystery.
So, this is a 3D-rendered 992-generation GT3 Cup (the first race car based on the current model series, according to Porsche) that adopts the classically subtle heritage color like a boss. Additionally, the track monster did not concede a CGI studio photo session for no reason.
Instead, the artist wanted to present this 992 with the new Brixton Forged Company’s PF9-RS, which are lightweight one-piece monoblock wheels that enhance the personality of this feisty Porsche. By the way, Brixton seems to love blending the real world with virtual reality as another CGI set-piece (by sdesyn and karanadivi) featured on their official account (second below) also brings forward a classic DTM-like Audi RS 6 Avant dressed up with the CM5-RS style.
