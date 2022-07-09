What If... Mazda Turned the MX-5 Miata Into a Sporty Electric Crossover?

I don’t want to see a crossover version of the Mazda MX-5 Miata any more than you do, but for the sake of argument, as well as plausibility, here we are talking about it, and showing it to you. But let’s start off by looking at what makes the MX-5 special and why it’s perfect just as it is.
Originally marketed as the Mazda Roadster, back in the late 80s, the MX-5 has long been considered to be a spiritual successor to Italian and British sports cars from the 1950s and 60s. The fact that the first-generation model looked a little like the Lotus Elan was no coincidence.
Fast forward a few decades and the MX-5 established itself as the best-selling two-seater sports car in the world. Let that sink in for a second. This is one of the most iconic nameplates in the entire automotive sector and you’ll rarely find anybody willing to say anything bad about it. Personally, I hope the MX-5 will still be going strong many decades from now too – of course, it will be fully electric at some point.
Another interesting nugget regarding this car is how it managed to register its name in the Guinness Book of World Records not just once, but twice. First for selling just over 530,000 units in just ten years, and then when it reached 800,000 units, back in 2007.
You also won’t find many alternatives in the MX-5's price range. The Honda S2000 has been its closest rival throughout the years, but cars like the BMW Z4 or the Audi TT are considerably more expensive. Then there’s the Fiat 124 Spider to consider, but that’s basically a rebadged MX-5 so it gets no points for originality.
Now, if you fancy yourself a buyer, know that you can land a 2022 MX-5 Miata in your garage for just $27,650, or $35,350 if you go for the hardtop RF variant. Still, the entry-level roadster should suffice for lots of people, with its LED headlights and taillights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, Smart City Brake Support and so on.
As for performance, it’s all down to the 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit with its 181 hp and 151 lb-ft (205 Nm) of torque. It will get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in 6.5 seconds, which is more than acceptable at that price point.
SUV, as part of our “What If...” series. It looks alright, doesn’t it? Perhaps a little bit too dull, but it’s not offensive or anything – like some other cars nowadays.
If by some miracle Mazda would ever build something like this while also using the MX-5 name, it would make zero sense for it to have an internal combustion engine. In fact, Ford have pretty much established the blueprint for how to invent new battery electric SUVs with the Mustang Mach-E, which is both eco-friendly and fun to drive (not to mention quick).
Then again, I don’t know many compact crossover buyers who crave sports car-like handling and maneuverability from their reasonably-sized people haulers. So, hypothetically, aside from having a zero-emissions drivetrain, the car you see rendered here probably wouldn’t even stand out all that much in the real world.
