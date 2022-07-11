Demon-Slaying Dodge Challenger Reportedly in the Works As Swansong of the Hellcat Series

Under the Stellantis ownership, Dodge is about to reinvent the muscle car concept. The next generation will launch in 2024 with electric power, and they’re not quite done with the current one either.
In production since 2008, it has constantly been upgraded over the years. They shook the car world when they introduced the Hellcat in 2014 and lifted the bar for its competitors with the Demon three years later.
With up to 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) of torque produced by the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, the Challenger SRT Demon is still the most powerful version of the muscle car. On a good day, and with a lot of prepping, it can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 2.3 seconds, and it needs a little under 10 seconds to complete the quarter-mile run.
Nonetheless, if the report from MoparInsiders is correct, then the Demon won’t be the punchiest variant of the series for much longer, as the company is understood to be prepping a new one. The output and torque are obviously unknown, yet it is believed to have in excess of 850 hp on tap, with E85 in the tank. Normally reserved for dragsters and several high-end exotics, this type of fuel will be an alternative to the high-octane pump gas, as the dual-fuel system should be similar to the one used on the Demon.
The swansong is expected to debut sometime in 2023, said to be the current Challenger’s final year of production. Until then, they will introduce three electrified models next month at the Speed Week event in Michigan. On a related note, Stellantis has filed a trademark with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) for the Tomahawk, and enthusiasts believe that this suffix might be added to the Challenger name for a special edition. We should find out what they’re planning, on multiple fronts, in the coming weeks/months.
