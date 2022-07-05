GM Dominates Full-Size Truck Sales Thus Far Into 2022

Second-quarter sales figures reveal that GM’s full-size pickup trucks continue to sell pretty darn well. From January through June 2022, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit sold no fewer than 383,077 workhorses from the light-, heavy-, and medium-duty Silverado and Sierra lineups.
Be that as it may, GM notes that year-to-date Silverado sales are down 9.3 percent compared to the same period last year. In the case of the Sierra, they’re down 14.1 percent. The Detroit-based automaker blames “supply chain disruptions” for the delayed delivery of roughly 95,000 vehicles.
GM hasn’t mentioned how many of them are pickups. “We appreciate the patience and loyalty of our dealers and customers as we strive to meet significant pent-up demand for our products, and we will work with our suppliers and manufacturing and logistics teams to deliver all the units held at our plants as quickly as possible,” said executive VP Steve Carlisle.
The Ford F-Series tallied 299,345 units in the first six months of 2022, down from 362,032 in the same period of 2021. The Ram 1500 and heavier-duty variants follow suit with 244,983 examples, down from 313,068 units.
Toyota Motor North America reports 44,316 Tundras in the first half of the year, and Nissan ranks last with merely 11,212 examples of the Titan.
Despite falling sales, demand keeps going up for these gentle giants. With the introduction of the F-150 Lightning into production, the full-size truck segment will get even busier in the coming years after Chevrolet and Ram launch their very own alternatives to Ford’s zero-emission workhorse.
In the meantime, chip-making companies look forward to 2024. That’s when the semiconductor crunch is expected to fizzle out. Intel chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger notes that his company’s biggest problem isn’t capacity, but manufacturing equipment for chip production lines.
Dutch company ASML is the only one that flaunts Extreme Ultraviolet technology, which is used to make chips under 10 nanometers. ASML is capable of fulfilling 60 percent of orders for chipmaking tools this year.
