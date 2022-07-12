Revived GMC Typhoon and Syclone Look So Neat You'd Virtually Want to Drive Both

Early during the crazy 1990s, General Motors allowed its GMC brand to do the unthinkable – trump Chevrolet’s offerings with a limited series of pickup trucks built in collaboration with PAS. And then, they doubled down on that with a high-performance SUV.
Produced by GM in collaboration with PAS (Production Automotive Services), the company that also helped them with the iconic 1989 Pontiac Turbo Trans Am, the GMC Syclone became a veritable turbo V6 legend on its own, even though it was based on the rather tame (some would even say lame) Sonoma pickup truck.
That was in 1991, and the very next year, GMC also offered just for two years the Typhoon high-performance SUV counterpart, in turn, based on the small S-15 Jimmy. Naturally, these two high-performance vehicles have remained a staple of GM, and fans never forgot them, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
One of their bigger aficionados is Jim, a virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to devise a comeback, as well as a follow-up. Almost a month ago, the pixel master decided it was about high time someone used the 2022 GMC Sierra full-size pickup truck to create a 2023 GMC Syclone rendering that would look so cool people would want to buy one without even thinking.
Since that one had a roaring success among the CGI expert’s social media fans, it was only natural to take the unsuspecting pickup truck for another spin and, this time around, devise a digital 2023 GMC Typhoon modern classic to have enthusiasts spinning around trying to decide which one is their favorite. Of course, the artist knows very well these two should have been based on the mid-size Canyon.
But, frankly, both the Single Cab short-bed Sierra/Syclone and the turbo AWD Sierra-based Typhoon look better when a bit larger…
