2023 Volkswagen Amarok Gets First CGI Tuning Job, It's a Widebody Overlander

The 2023 Ford Ranger brother from another German mother, Volkswagen’s Amarok, was recently unveiled with up to 298 horsepower on tap and also looking exactly like a larger, posher beast of a mid-size pickup truck. After all, first-gen Amarok fans probably had ultra-high expectations.
With sales kicking off later this year around Europe, Australia, New Zealand, parts of Africa, and the Middle East, it remains to be seen if this reorientation towards the premium niche of trucks will work out better for VW than it did for Mercedes with the X-Class. Until then, some people are eager to push the pedal to the metal in terms of toughness, rather than style.
Well, that does not mean they will not retain the all-new VW Amarok’s official characterization as something entirely “charismatic,” though we are not so sure the German automaker had that exactly in mind. Anyway, that’s what Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, has cooked up when he decided to abandon the neo-retro designs for something modern.
Thus, after tempting our imagination with a cool digital transformation of the unique Bugatti La Voiture Noite into a modernized Type 57G, the pixel master is back to contemporary shenanigans. Only this time around he doesn’t want more high performance as he did with the Lambo Urus STO that felt a virtual need for V10 power – and instead thought about the perfect summer road trip adventure.
As such, here is the 2023 VW Amarok going the way of the widebody tuning transformation. And while this virtual body kit design idea only comes with a front POV (more to be expected, we will update in due time, of course), we can also see it’s got beefy overlanding credentials to go along. Probably, this cool vision would be capable of conquering any type of terrain, especially considering the beefier protection suite, the chunky (and wider) wheel plus tire all-terrain package, as well as the additional lighting aids.
