Oldsmobile 442 Truck Is a Cool Hurst Hauler That Will Never Happen

When talking about Oldsmobile, we usually think about cars like the 442, Cutlass, and the 88. Because, unlike Chevrolet and GMC, this GM division isn't known for pickup trucks. But just like any historic automaker out there, Oldsmobile did offer haulers back in the early days.
The company started making trucks in 1904, four years before it was acquired by General Motors. Hauler production came to a halt in 1908, but the brand re-entered the market from 1918 to 1924. Olds began making trucks again in 1936, but that didn't last long either, as production ended in 1939. And that's about it.
While GMC mirrored Chevrolet's pickup truck fleet with more upscale offerings, Oldsmobile would no longer make trucks until it was folded in 2004. But what if it did? Well, this rendering by Instagram's "jlord8" answers the question with a bold-looking take on an older Chevrolet Silverado.
Remember the Buick truck rendering we brought to your attention earlier in March 2022? This Olds is designed around the same base, the 2014 Chevrolet Cheyenne. But the approach is notably different here.
Sure, these trucks look almost identical from the front fenders to the rear, but while the Buick hauler retained the Cheyenne's quad and stacked headlamps, the Olds sports a simplified layout with just one pair of lights. In addition, the huge grille is split in the center by a slightly V-shaped element that holds the "Oldsmobile" badge.
If it looks familiar, it's because this truck was inspired by the Oldsmobile 442, which becomes apparent once you spot the decal on the door. But the gold accents on the lower body and the sporty five-spoke wheels also suggest that this truck is a tribute to the Hurst/Olds cars of the 1960s and 1970s.
The special-edition Oldsmobile debuted in 1968 with a black-striped silver livery, but the company switched to gold stripes over white paint in 1972. The nameplate returned with similar colors in 1972, but black and gold also became available in 1973. This hauler is probably a tribute to the latter and a cool truck that would likely find a cult following today.
Unfortunately, Oldsmobile has been dead since 2004 and General Motors isn't planning on reviving the division anytime soon. So all we can do for now is enjoy the rendering and hope that someone will make a conversion kit at some point. I'd definitely like to see that happen.
