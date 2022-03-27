Slammed, Widebody Lambo Murcielago and Acura NSX Explicitly Soak Up a JDM Spring

If there is a casual, springtime way of crossing the slammed widebody bridge of time to jointly bask in the illusion of explicit Lamborghini Murcielago and Acura NSX designs, then influential virtual artist Jon Sibal has certainly found it.
Better known as jonsibal on social media, he is one of the most renowned automotive pixel masters out there. Enough so that Sony’s PlayStation blog invited him for a pre-release Gran Turismo 7 feature discussion alongside the likes of Sung Kang, professional NASCAR driver and 19-time U.S. Auto Club Champion Toni Breidinger, or tuner/car builder/YouTuber Adam LZ, among others.
But we are not here to talk about his video game passions, although GT7 does bode well for his JDM tuning motorsport love if you ask us. Instead, we are here to witness the mesmerizing way he likes to banish the last shadows of winter and gladly welcome Lady Spring and her surreal JDM cherry blossoms into his social media post reel.
What can we say, we are suckers for cherry blossoms ever since Tom Cruise allowed Ken Watanabe’s character a poetic death in 2003’s Asian take on the cloak-and-dagger variety blockbuster, “Last Samurai.” Although he was neither the last nor a true samurai, we still liked the honor-focused flick... and, above all, those cherry blossoms!
Enough with the trees, though, as there are other main characters to highlight in the two springtime posts embedded below. The first one, in order of their chronological appearance across the virtual realm (not the real world), would be the author’s prior Acura NSX widebody project that has been revisited to get redressed in a Spoon Sport “race suit.”
The second explicit look at something that only belongs to sunny days was centered around the CGI expert’s R-GT-inspired Lamborghini “Murci” Murcielago slammed widebody-styled JDM Italian supercar. And, frankly, with all due respect to the modern hybrid amenities of a track-ready NSX, I would take home this older supercar interpretation any day or night, especially if it looks like this...
