2025 Audi Q5 Gets Hit With the CGI Stick, Rendering Fairy Needs Some Sleep

Having made its spy photo debut earlier this week, the third-generation Audi Q5 has already fallen into the hands of rendering artists.
Shared in the gallery above are two digital illustrations signed by Kolesa. At first glance, there isn’t anything to complain about, but the devil is in the details.
In a side-by-side comparison with the actual spy shots taken by our man with the cam, we can see that the grille, for one, will be a bit smaller. The side trim in the front bumper will be less aggressive, and the headlights will be more angular. The plastic cladding on the wheel arches appears to be more pronounced on the prototype, and the profile lines won’t be this flashy.
Moreover, the shape of the rear and three-quarter windows doesn’t seem to have much in common with the scoops, and from what we can tell, the door handles will be a bit more discreet on the Q5. The pixel manipulator has pretty much nailed the shape of the rear bumper, and positioning of the horizontal reflectors, and the taillights may or may not look anything like this, considering that the test car had provisional units.
Expected to arrive either in 2024 or 2025, likely as a 2025 or 2026 model in North America, the next-gen Audi Q5 will be the last of its kind to feature internal combustion engines. In case you forgot, the German auto marque will stop developing new gasoline engines in 2026, and starting next decade, they won’t be selling any vehicles powered by fossil fuels. As a result, look for the usual four-bangers, some of which will be assisted by electricity. Most (if not all engines) will be shared with the B10 generation of the Audi A4, and both vehicles will be built around the same platform.
