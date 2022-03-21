Buick Pickup Truck Rendering Looks So Cool You'd Want to Buy One

Like most U.S. automakers, Buick also offered light commercial vehicles, including trucks, in the early 20th century. But unlike Chevrolet and Ford, Buick stopped making haulers in the 1920s. This rendering is proof that Buick should offer a pickup truck again. Based on the Silverado, of course.
This rendering by Instagram's "jlord8" doesn't use the latest-generation Chevy Silverado as a base, but the 2014 Cheyenne concept. Shown at the 2013 SEMA Show, it was a sportier take on the then-new third-gen Silverado with carbon-fiber elements, blue accents, and Camaro Z/28 wheels.
The digital Buick conversion retains only the single-cab layout of the truck, though. No stripes, different wheels, and, more importantly, a different grille. The latter is of the "waterfall" variety, with vertical several vertical slats filling the massive gap between the headlamps. Needless to say, this front fascia makes the Silverado look dull.
The wheels seem inspired by the BBS-style rollers that Buick offered on the Grand National back in the 1980s. And enhance the sporty appeal of this "what if?" truck even further.
Speaking of "what ifs," it would be totally cool for Buick to join GMC in badge-engineering the Chevrolet Silverado. Yes, it won't happen, but just think about the opportunities here. Not only could we get yet another version of the mighty Silverado, but Buick would also get a high-selling truck. One that could also become extremely popular in China, Buick's largest market right now.
On the other hand, a Buick Silverado doesn't make much sense now since GMC already offers a luxury version of the truck. And Chevrolet's top trims already cover the premium market. Oh well...
While it may seem like it at first glance, a Buick-badged truck isn't unheard of. The company started making light commercial vehicles in 1907. They were called Model 2 through Model 4 and covered the 1/2- and 3/4-ton markets.
Buick also introduced a light truck called the SD4 in 1922. Based on a passenger car platform, it was built in only 2,700 units before GM decided that only Chevrolet and GMC should focus on trucks.
