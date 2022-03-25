Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge Has Gold Chrome Reverie, Thinks Dubai Style Fits

Just recently, the European Space Agency's (ESA) Solar Orbiter stared directly at the Sun and snapped a very cool high-res picture. However, it is going to be much easier to check out the bright star in our galaxy than this virtual Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge.
Sometimes it is effortless to stare directly into the bright-day Sun rather than at something created on Planet Earth. Luckily, this time around, no customization harm was done to an unsuspecting Rolls-Royce because all the gold chrome Dubai-style shenanigans stem from the imagination of a prolific automotive pixel master.
Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, got mesmerized by several interesting show cars from a recent event, and now might have gone a bit gold-rush-mad. That only happened after the CGI expert again went out of his usual JDM ways to profusely express his love for a specific vintage Americana truck.
And, frankly, if anyone thought his original Chevy C10 pickup interpretation in rustic Matte Black key that sat bagged on lots of polished copper details and matching aftermarket wheels was a bit scandalous, then they do not know a lot of things about this CGI influencer. As a reminder, he is also the Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs, so he is completely accustomed to infamous custom builds.
Now, he decided to let us on a little personal secret, saying in the description he always liked the gold chrome wrap flashy look and probably decided a second-generation Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge was the ultimate choice for something that befits the sometimes revolting “Dubai style.”
Frankly, we also sense a little bit of hidden irony since we are witnessing the virtual birth of this two-tone gold and chrome baller Rolls which rides slammed on Black Badge-matching, contrasting aftermarket wheels without a worry in its digital life.
