1968 Hurst Olds Barn Find Has Numbers-Matching Everything Under Rusty Exterior

Introduced in 1964, the Oldsmobile 442 became available with a Hurst floor shifter in 1965. Likewise, the first-gen Cutlass Supreme debuted with a similar option in 1966. Hurst components became so popular with Oldsmobiles that the two companies put together the Hurst Olds muscle car in 1968.
Sharing bodies with the regular 442 and Cutlass, the Hurst Olds was more than just an Oldsmobile with a Hurst shifter and badges. The 1968 batch also came with a unique paint scheme that combines a Peruvian Silver body with black stripes.
More importantly, the Hurst Olds was fitted with a 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) V8 under the hood. Why was it a big deal? Well, a corporate policy prohibited all GM divisions from dropping engines larger than 400 cubic inches (6.6 liters) in cars smaller than full-size, except for the Chevrolet Corvette.
Oldsmobile got around the rule by claiming that the special-edition Olds had its engine installed by Hurst. In reality, the 455 was installed at the Oldsmobile factory before the cars were shipped to Demmer Engineering for the unique Hurst components.
Similar to the engine offered in the bigger Toronado and Delta 88, the 455 "Rocket" V8 was good for a solid 390 horsepower and a whopping 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque.
The Hurst Olds returned in 1969 and then it was again offered from 1972 to 1975, in 1979, and again from 1983 to 1984. However, the original Hurst Olds remains not only the most desirable but also the rarest iteration of the nameplate. That's because Oldsmobile built only 515 examples in 1968, including 51 Sport coupes and 464 Holiday coupes.
Some of these cars have been preserved to this day, while others have been restored to Concours condition. But not all 1968 Hurst Olds have been so lucky. The rusty coupe you're about to see below has been sitting in storage since the late 1980s and most of its unique Peruvian Silver paint is gone.
However, the rusty shell hides a numbers-matching V8 engine and transmission, along with a long list of all-original components. It's one of those survivor cars that's waiting for a second chance at life to become a very expensive and rare classic.
The good news is that since this video was captured, the Hurst Olds was sold off and the new owner immediately took it apart to restore it. We may just see it back on the road in tip-top shape in 2022 and that's something incredible to look forward to.
More importantly, the Hurst Olds was fitted with a 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) V8 under the hood. Why was it a big deal? Well, a corporate policy prohibited all GM divisions from dropping engines larger than 400 cubic inches (6.6 liters) in cars smaller than full-size, except for the Chevrolet Corvette.
Oldsmobile got around the rule by claiming that the special-edition Olds had its engine installed by Hurst. In reality, the 455 was installed at the Oldsmobile factory before the cars were shipped to Demmer Engineering for the unique Hurst components.
Similar to the engine offered in the bigger Toronado and Delta 88, the 455 "Rocket" V8 was good for a solid 390 horsepower and a whopping 500 pound-feet (678 Nm) of torque.
The Hurst Olds returned in 1969 and then it was again offered from 1972 to 1975, in 1979, and again from 1983 to 1984. However, the original Hurst Olds remains not only the most desirable but also the rarest iteration of the nameplate. That's because Oldsmobile built only 515 examples in 1968, including 51 Sport coupes and 464 Holiday coupes.
Some of these cars have been preserved to this day, while others have been restored to Concours condition. But not all 1968 Hurst Olds have been so lucky. The rusty coupe you're about to see below has been sitting in storage since the late 1980s and most of its unique Peruvian Silver paint is gone.
However, the rusty shell hides a numbers-matching V8 engine and transmission, along with a long list of all-original components. It's one of those survivor cars that's waiting for a second chance at life to become a very expensive and rare classic.
The good news is that since this video was captured, the Hurst Olds was sold off and the new owner immediately took it apart to restore it. We may just see it back on the road in tip-top shape in 2022 and that's something incredible to look forward to.