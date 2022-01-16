1968 Hurst Olds Drag Races 1972 Pontiac Trans Am, It's Extremely Close

The muscle car market went through a dramatic change in 1972 when then-new emission regulations sent high-power V8s engines on a downward spiral. However, some nameplates managed to retain a relatively high power rating that year before things went completely downhill in 1973.
The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am is one of them. Fitted with a 455-cubic-inch (7.5-liter) V8, the Trans Am was rated at 300 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) of twist for 1972. Far from bad given that both figures are of the net variety. And these numbers are enough to put the 1972 Trans Am on par with some muscle cars from the golden era, including the 1968 Hurst Olds.
The Hurst-prepped Oldsmobile also came with a 455 V8 that year. Gross power ratings sat at an impressive 390 horses, while torque was downright insane at 500 pound-feet (678 Nm). And don't let the beat-up looks of this Olds fool you, it's fully prepared for a day at the drag strip.
Power ratings aside, these cars are notably different when it comes to gear ratios and transmissions. While the Hurst is fitted with a three-speed auto, the Poncho packs a four-speed manual.
We're usually tempted to favor pre-1972 muscle cars in drag races like this, but the encounter is an absolute nail-biter.
The Olds seems to be the quicker car off the line, but the Trans Am manages to reduce the gap toward the end. But that's not enough for the Pontiac to get in front and the Hurst crosses the line first. But the gap is incredibly small, as the Oldsmobile's 12.91-second ET is just 0.02 clicks quicker than the Pontiacs.
The second race sees an almost identical scenario. The Hurst Olds takes the lead right off the line, its advantage becomes smaller toward the end, but it posts the quicker ET at 13.03 seconds, only 0.03 hits faster than the Trans Am.
It's one of the closest classic muscle car drag races I've seen in a very long time, so make sure you hit the play button below to watch it unfold.
The Hurst-prepped Oldsmobile also came with a 455 V8 that year. Gross power ratings sat at an impressive 390 horses, while torque was downright insane at 500 pound-feet (678 Nm). And don't let the beat-up looks of this Olds fool you, it's fully prepared for a day at the drag strip.
Power ratings aside, these cars are notably different when it comes to gear ratios and transmissions. While the Hurst is fitted with a three-speed auto, the Poncho packs a four-speed manual.
We're usually tempted to favor pre-1972 muscle cars in drag races like this, but the encounter is an absolute nail-biter.
The Olds seems to be the quicker car off the line, but the Trans Am manages to reduce the gap toward the end. But that's not enough for the Pontiac to get in front and the Hurst crosses the line first. But the gap is incredibly small, as the Oldsmobile's 12.91-second ET is just 0.02 clicks quicker than the Pontiacs.
The second race sees an almost identical scenario. The Hurst Olds takes the lead right off the line, its advantage becomes smaller toward the end, but it posts the quicker ET at 13.03 seconds, only 0.03 hits faster than the Trans Am.
It's one of the closest classic muscle car drag races I've seen in a very long time, so make sure you hit the play button below to watch it unfold.