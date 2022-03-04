This 1972 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Looks Ravishing Thanks to Still-Original Paint

Depending on who you ask, the Oldsmobile Cutlass wasn’t necessarily the best car to spend your money on back in 1972.
And while the reasons have been overly-discussed, all of this doesn’t necessarily mean the Cutlass doesn’t have its very own fanbase across the States. More importantly, this fanbase has grown significantly in the last few decades, so right now, there are plenty of collectors out there who’d pay big bucks on an all-original model in unrestored condition.
This Cutlass Supreme doesn’t seem to be meet all the criteria, but on the other hand, it’s the next best thing, as it’s a mix of original goodies and improvements received lately.
First and foremost, in case you’re wondering how come the car looks so good, it’s because the original paint has been beautifully preserved across all these years. There’s some rust here and there, but other than that, the Cutlass looks impressive from nearly every single angle.
eBay seller 2cool4school-1 guarantees it’s a factory Hurst 4-speed car, and power comes from a 350 (5.7-liter) V8 unit that has already been rebuilt. Needles to say, it now starts and runs like new.
The car looks to be a work in progress, as the owner claims the car is supposed to receive a new exhaust when everything is complete. The interior looks pretty impressive as well, and the only problem that we could spot was a small patch in the driver’s seat.
At the end of the day, an Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme in such a good original shape isn’t something you find that common. But on the other hand, the price is the one that could make it harder to bring this Olds back to the road sooner rather than later.
The auction is currently live, and while the bidding is already getting close to $19,000, the reserve is yet to be unlocked. This means the car is probably rather expensive, so it’ll be interesting to see if someone is willing to pay that much on this Cutlass.
