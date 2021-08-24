If One 1971 Olds Cutlass on 26s Is not Enough, a Second Burgundy on 24s Does the Trick

Sometimes people love a certain car so much that owning one example does not give them satisfaction, even after cool personalization choices. So, they just go out, buy a second one, and modify it for contrast.
By now, we should have seen enough videos from the person behind the WhipAddict channel on YouTube to know that he is not going to feature vehicles that do not stand out in a crowd. Sometimes for the good, other times for the bad...
Anyways, the initial seconds of the latest feature (embedded below) threw us off balance a little bit, as the videographer showed a very humble Ford E-Series van. Luckily, the perspective quickly switched to what the commercial vehicle had on tow, a mesmerizing (Snow) White 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass riding on brushed 26 Rucci forged wheels.
It looked perfectly unblemished, and we only had time to catch glimpses of the red details spliced on the wheel blades before the view switched to another Ford workhorse... as well as a second A-body. This time around the trailering rig was a lot nicer (and a bit modified), but it was not the old-school F-350 that caught our eye so much as the vehicle riding on its trailer.
Instead, it was the second 1971 Oldsmobile Cutlass (although judging by the hood design it could also be a 1970 Rallye 350, let us know what you think in the comments section) that mesmerized with its Burgundy Red attire and Rose Gold 24-inch wheels. Luckily, these two were not just passing by as they were hauled to an automotive event.
So, after a quick beauty wash, it is time to get arranged on the lawn in a side-by-side position. As it turns out, according to the description, both Oldsmobiles belonged to the same owner. Clearly, just one Cutlass was not enough for a cool show. Judging by the interior features, it seems the Burgundy on Black example is the finished one, as it comes complete with a swiveling driver's seat and a massive audio system – whereas the white on red unit still has a few missing elements...
