Unofficial, All-New L200/Triton Arrives in CGI Form to Save Mitsubishi From Oblivion

It seems that Mitsubishi cannot catch a break, even with its best-selling asset. So, perhaps the popular Outlander SUV needs a little bit of tough help from a fellow icon - the L200/Triton pickup truck.
To say that Mitsubishi has not been doing great even after the inclusion of the Japanese company into the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance would be a massive understatement, frankly. Hey, even the beloved Outlander SUV is already suffering from reliability issues, and we haven’t even seen the all-new Outlander PHEV on the streets just yet…
Alas, it seems that virtual automotive artists still have faith in the once-covered-in-glory Japanese automaker and can think of all sorts of ideas to help it back into the automotive saddle once again. From cooler CGI than real Mitsubishi eColt revivals that ditch the rumored Clio badge in favor of Renault 5 EV glory to hulking pickup trucks, anything goes, it seems.
Just recently, the good folks over at Kolesa (by way of their resident pixel master Nikita Chuiko, also known as kelsonik on social media) have caught wind of the first spy photos with the Japanese pickup truck Mitsubishi L200 (also known as Triton) and naturally wanted to see how it looks like without the heavy layers of camouflage.
So, the CGI expert peeled them off and gave us a first, unofficial look at the L200/Triton goodies. And we have to say that we are positively impressed. The compact pickup truck has already evolved tremendously since the moment of inception back in 1978 and the passing five generations stand testimony. Alas, even though given a thoroughly modern touch during the mid-life refresh, the current iteration has suffered in the face of huge Ford Ranger, VW Amarok, and other truck-rivaling adversity.
And it was only logical for Mitsubishi to start testing a sixth-generation successor, especially now that Ford and VW have joined commercial vehicle forces and are vying for complete domination of the mid-size pickup truck segment. Perhaps with a daring design change – such as the one envisioned here – Mitsubishi will have a chance to snatch some of their clients, too.
