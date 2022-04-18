Olds Toronado “Black Mamba” Takes Huge 442 Land Yacht Bite Out of FWD Restomods

While most restomods focus on RWD or rear-everything cars, some people might soon think that front-wheel-drive cars need a little restoration and modification love as well. So, let us have a CGI moment of introspection to think everything through.
Air-cooled Porsches or legendary Detroit Three muscle cars are the most common source of restomod amazement, although we have also seen quirky things like a bagged 1971 Chevy C10 featuring a rear-mounted Ferrari engine! Alas, the latter was just as wishful thinking as this first-generation Olds Toronado...
Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, is back into digital action following yet another long hiatus with a completely new project. While some people might think that GM’s Toronado is a perfect EV candidate because of its vintage use of the General Motors E platform (shared with the RWD Buick Riviera and FWD Caddy Eldorado), we feel this went in a completely different ICE direction.
So, what we have here is an OG Toronado that went as low as possible with a slammed attitude and a cool signature “Black Mamba” widebody aerodynamic kit. There are quite a few exterior POVs to ogle at the restomod goodies, but no peeks inside the cockpit or any indication about what is under the hood. Still, the author did mention the legendary Oldsmobile 442 series, as well.
And that kind of gave us a big-block boost of confidence to imagine this feisty Toronado “Black Mamba” would make proper use of the shared 455ci (7.5-liter) Rocket V8. We sure hope to be accurate with our predictions because this menacing-looking FWD car deserves a little bit of attention from everyone – and perhaps even to kick off a real-world trend of front-wheel drive restomods!
After all, good-looking Olds’ Toronados that could pave the way for a neat project transformation are not that expensive even within this rather toxic-price classic car market climate.
