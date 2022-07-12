Hyundai Ioniq 5 Digitally Joins the EV Hot Hatch Crowd by Way of Monster Track Kit

Not long now, and on July 15th Hyundai will officially reveal what lies behind ‘N Day 2022,’ including a possible Ioniq 5 high-performance derivative. But, as it turns out, the virtual realm was ahead of time envisioning an even more extreme sporty EV future.
Now that Hyundai’s Ioniq line of compact five-door liftback sedans sold with hybrid, PHEV, and full EV powertrains is no more, everyone can finally concentrate on the South Korean automaker’s EV-focused new Ioniq sub-brand. And while we decide if we like the Ioniq 6 design or not, there are still a lot of things to be done with the Ioniq 5 as well.
Premiered as the first product of the new division and also the company’s first model developed on the dedicated E-GMP (Hyundai Electric Global Modular Platform) electric vehicle architecture along with its Kia EV6 sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a quirky battery-electric compact crossover SUV. It has neo-retro styling, almost perfect hatchback proportions, and a flagship dual-motor AWD powertrain good for up to 321 horsepower when equipped with the 77.4 kWh extra long-range battery pack. But is that enough?
Over across the virtual realm, it may not be the case. For example, Vishnu Suresh, the self-taught concept artist behind the zephyr_designz moniker on social media has recently cooked up a digital Kia EV6 GT that looked like an absolute hoot when packing lots of carbon fiber enhancements and a set of bronze wheels. Now he is back with yet another EV track monster concept.
Naturally, the pixel master experimented with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sibling, and his “Zephyr Hyper” body kit concept has morphed the crossover into a proper Hot Hatch that’s riddled with feisty DTM style. Thus, it arrives in crimson and black featuring “a custom-designed front and rear bumper, rear diffuser, hood vents, (plus a full) aero widebody kit!”
Premiered as the first product of the new division and also the company’s first model developed on the dedicated E-GMP (Hyundai Electric Global Modular Platform) electric vehicle architecture along with its Kia EV6 sibling, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is a quirky battery-electric compact crossover SUV. It has neo-retro styling, almost perfect hatchback proportions, and a flagship dual-motor AWD powertrain good for up to 321 horsepower when equipped with the 77.4 kWh extra long-range battery pack. But is that enough?
Over across the virtual realm, it may not be the case. For example, Vishnu Suresh, the self-taught concept artist behind the zephyr_designz moniker on social media has recently cooked up a digital Kia EV6 GT that looked like an absolute hoot when packing lots of carbon fiber enhancements and a set of bronze wheels. Now he is back with yet another EV track monster concept.
Naturally, the pixel master experimented with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 sibling, and his “Zephyr Hyper” body kit concept has morphed the crossover into a proper Hot Hatch that’s riddled with feisty DTM style. Thus, it arrives in crimson and black featuring “a custom-designed front and rear bumper, rear diffuser, hood vents, (plus a full) aero widebody kit!”