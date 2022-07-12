BMW iX M60 Top Speed Autobahn Review Drops a Lot of Truth Bombs

Even though it's been a while since BMW's electric SAV broke cover, we haven't quite reached that moment where we can talk about the iX without mentioning its exterior design. It's like that famous Marilyn Monroe picture - it'll always spark a discussion. All similarities end there, however.
To be fair, the iX's appearance does grow on you. It may do it in a painstakingly slow manner - think baby snail steps - but surely enough, it's on the rise. You are guaranteed to think higher of its design once you see it in the flesh than before, when your only interaction with the model was through the display of a computer or phone. That's just how BMWs work - it's almost as if the Bavarians' design department is completely analogic.
Max, the GoPro-wearing reviewer for the day, sure drops a lot of truth bombs in his short video. For one, he suggests the interior deserved a much prettier exterior design, and that's very hard to disagree with. The way he puts it, the iX's body is just "not sexy at all", which is probably the best way to describe it. But hey, BMW, look at the positives: the reactions to the iX's exterior have gone from "butt-ugly" and "is this a joke?" to "it could have been more appealing" and "way worse than the exquisite interior." No matter how you look at it, that's progress.
The one complaint he has about the M60 version in particular - and, once again, you can't really argue against it (truth bombs, remember?) - is that BMW hasn't done enough to set it apart from the plain iX 50 model. A few M badges here and slightly more power just won't cut it, especially when it comes packed with a drop in the all-important maximum range. With the performance gains minimal, the decision to buy the M60 over the 50 is simply down to prestige - wanting everyone to know you got the most expensive version out there.
Somewhat ironic considering the BMW iX is an EV, Max talks quite a bit about sound in his review. It all starts with the 22-inch wheels that feature pointy carbon fiber inserts. Nothing weird so far but if you pick them like you would a guitar string, you can play something that loosely resembles a banjo tune.
The other sound reference is slightly more... professional. It relates to the "engine" noise played through the vehicle's sound system, a feature you would normally disable the second you get in the car and never think about it again. However, since this was created by Hans Zimmer, one of the most famous film score composers, you might suddenly feel a bit snobbish and leave it on. If not that, then at least it's one of those facts you can bring up while talking about your car that will defo get everyone's attention.
As for how the iX M60 does on the Autobahn, it's pretty much what you would expect from an EV. Plenty of power from launch, nice and linear acceleration mid-way through, then seriously choking toward the higher end of the speed spectrum. The most important thing as far as the iX is concerned, however, is that it remains extremely quiet and comfortable at all times.
