BMW iX Wins Award for Interior Design in the U.S.

Seems like going back to basics is the new black and BMW has demonstrated this with its flawless and sustainable design of the iX. As you step in, an imposing and ready-to-meet-your-needs two-part display stands out, creating a sense of confidence for anyone who sees it. Composed of a 12.3-inch information display and a 14.9-inch control display in a frameless design, the sweeping BMW Curved Display is oriented towards the driver, making it personal and blended with the rest of the interior.The entire cabin is covered in high-quality materials, yet also sustainable, as the carpets, floormats, and headliner are made of econyl fabric, an alternative to nylon made from waste products. Also, customers have the possibility to choose from two types of upholstery: natural tanned leather or natural wool fiber, as an approach to encourage the use of natural materials instead of synthetic ones. iX uses 85 percent recycled material used for the back of textiles inside.Just as a luxury car is well represented, finishes like traditional wood and distinctive matte Gold Bronze trim or cut glass outline the idea of simplicity and elegance.The center console highlights only a few buttons for a clean and futuristic design, while the iDrive rotary control remains as proof of what was once a classic.“BMW first introduced the concept of iDrive twenty years ago, and with today’s eighth generation, it is truly the most intuitive interface in the industry. We want to provide our customers a top-level digital experience, one that easily makes their vehicle a natural extension of their existing digital ecosystem", said Andreas Meyer, Vice President BMW Product Management Americas.This wasn't the only award for the German brand this year, as in January at the 44th annual What Car? Awards, BMW made a show by winning more awards than any other manufacturer, with five category wins across the brand's entire range.