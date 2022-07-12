Digital 2024 Chevy Blazer SS EV Is Already Tuned and Comes With Ample Color Choice

We have known that it was coming ever since General Motors announced the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and Equinox EV roster, but we did not know what it looked like.
That was only until early June when the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer SS EV crossover SUV was revealed by Mary Barra. Alas, that was also a single-photo tease with promises of order banks soon to be opened and complete details scheduled to arrive on July 18th. Now, with just a few days until we will finally find out if we are dealing with a proper Tesla rival or just another mediocre Chevy crossover that doesn't fulfill the K5 legacy at all, here’s something new to ruminate.
It comes from an unofficial standpoint, though, as the first custom tuning job performed on the first-ever zero-emission GM vehicle sporting the legendary ‘SS’ moniker (who knew before Tesla Plaids that Super Sport would bode well for EVs?). So, the virtual artist better known as c_zr1 on social media gives us CGI food for thought in the form of a 2024 Chevy Blazer SS EV discarding the official presentation color and adopting a nice set of larger Vossen aftermarket wheels.
The pixel master has also taken the liberty to present the upcoming electric crossover in different shades – none of them are official but do present a better choice than a simple crimson paintjob that we saw on the singular 2024 Blazer SS EV presentation photo. There are a lot of different choices, and the good news is that most of them bode well for this battery-powered vehicle.
Now, the only thing left to be seen is whether this mid-size crossover SUV – which has not impressed GM fans when featured as a traditional ICE model – will become a better match for Tesla’s best-selling Model Y and Model X competitors. All we know for sure is the EV standards are pretty high…
