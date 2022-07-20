Modern Vector Avtech WX-3 Digital Concept Shows How True Supercars Need to Look

Vector Motors Corporation (founded in 1971) is one of the early examples of American automobile manufacturers chasing the European sports car/supercar dream. And then ultimately failing to achieve it in the most spectacular ways.
The company funded its short-lived W8 model (1989 to 1993, with just 19 examples produced) through various nefarious ways – including trademark infringement lawsuits against much larger corporations, for example. But it all backfired, as tennis player Andre Agassi famously returned his example, while some media outlets got to test cars that quickly broke down – thus calling the Vector as simple “vaporware.”
Still, company founder and chief designer Gerald Wiegert along with his dedicated team did not relent and quickly came up with a prototype successor, called the Avtech WX-3. In 1992, it was supposedly going to be in production with 7.0-liter V8 engine options from 600 hp to no less than 1,200 horsepower. But, as before, disaster struck – and this time around, the entire company went through a hostile takeover… while Wiegert was forced out of the brand’s Megatech-ruled future.
So, there’s no shame in admitting that one might not remember the Vector WX-3, as the supercar prototype has ended up a mere footnote in the American supercar history book. Alas, it seems that it is not without its contemporary fans, though. For example, artist Giulio Partisani, founder of Octon: Creative Dungeon (aka oct8n on social media), has decided to flaunt a stunning CGI tribute called “Neo Vector.”
The pixel master, who previously worked for brand names such as Koenigsegg, Honda, Jaguar, Ferrari, or Bertone, has a fair bit of experience designing cool supercars. And his Neo Vector concept car, devised as a fitting tribute to the “original Vector Avtech WX-3, designed by the one and only Jerry Wiegert,” indeed shows how true supercars should look even today! All complete with a low-slung profile and closer to the ground than anyone dares to imagine. Too bad it’s all wishful thinking…
