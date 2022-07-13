Full Carbon Widebody Volvo 242 on Airless Tires Sure Doesn't Feel Like a Generic Brick

The Volvo 200/240/260 series was a range of mid-size models produced by the Swedish company between 1974 and 1993. While safe and spacious, they also had the not-so-appetizing style of a generic brick.
For many classic Volvo fans, that’s certainly a big part of the appeal and many have used the inherent sleeper design qualities to surprise the bejesus out of quarter-mile drag strip heroes – just to give an example. Now, it is time for yet another full reshuffling of expectations, even if only virtually.
So, Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar.visual_ on social media, has decided it was about time he changed the Instagram alias to something a little more personal. And while AR Visual 3D Design is still the name of his digital business, that does not mean andreas.richter.cgi will not “go bananas with your (least) favorite car!”
A case in point to be made here by the Berlin, Germany-based pixel master was also the virtual design project that accompanied the new alias presentation, a “Volvo 242 in full carbon on generic airless tires.” That’s basically a gross understatement of what is really going on in there! For starters, the scene’s background was available courtesy of a fellow artist’s 3D scan and that is just the appetizer.
Then we also need to collect our jaws off the concrete floor and focus on the actual Volvo 242 two-door sedan that adopts a casually dark atmosphere by way of a thoroughly slammed ethos to accompany the exposed full carbon fiber body, plus ultra-wide fender kit and aero tweaks. And that is just peeling off the main exterior traits, as concentrating a little harder will also reveal some astonishing details.
Those not only include the crazy airless tires but also the Inter Cooler Turbo badges fitted to the rear (just above that huge air extractor and dual exhaust, directly below the massive wing!), as well as the imagined cockpit goodies. As far as we can tell, those are of the bucket seat and full roll cage variety…
So, Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar.visual_ on social media, has decided it was about time he changed the Instagram alias to something a little more personal. And while AR Visual 3D Design is still the name of his digital business, that does not mean andreas.richter.cgi will not “go bananas with your (least) favorite car!”
A case in point to be made here by the Berlin, Germany-based pixel master was also the virtual design project that accompanied the new alias presentation, a “Volvo 242 in full carbon on generic airless tires.” That’s basically a gross understatement of what is really going on in there! For starters, the scene’s background was available courtesy of a fellow artist’s 3D scan and that is just the appetizer.
Then we also need to collect our jaws off the concrete floor and focus on the actual Volvo 242 two-door sedan that adopts a casually dark atmosphere by way of a thoroughly slammed ethos to accompany the exposed full carbon fiber body, plus ultra-wide fender kit and aero tweaks. And that is just peeling off the main exterior traits, as concentrating a little harder will also reveal some astonishing details.
Those not only include the crazy airless tires but also the Inter Cooler Turbo badges fitted to the rear (just above that huge air extractor and dual exhaust, directly below the massive wing!), as well as the imagined cockpit goodies. As far as we can tell, those are of the bucket seat and full roll cage variety…