2022 Subaru WRX Gets Slammed Into CGI Widebody Trance, Finally Looks Menacing

When it arrived on the market, the VB second generation 2021 Subaru WRX was not a car that divided opinions. Instead, everyone unanimously loathed the quirky yet evolutionary design language.
To make matters worse, there’s the official word from Subaru that it also hung up the rally-inspired high-performance superhero cape and does not want to hear anything about a possible VB-based Subaru WRX STI. Thus, naturally, the chagrin grew to the point where people started imagining all sorts of Mitsubishi Lancer comebacks to assume the Evolution XI mantle…
Well, as it turns out, Brad – the virtual artist and DIY tinkerer that is tucked behind the bradbuilds account on social media, is again back into digital action with a tardive yet feisty WRX opinion. And instead of dreaming about wishful thinking Mitsu Evos, he took the WRX bull by the slammed widebody horns. And, in doing so, he redeemed some of the OEM flaws – but only if we also get the news that someone fell in love with this virtual build project and decided to make it real.
Until then, let us freely ogle at the gray goodies. Apparently, it was all inspired by the real thing – which is still a work in progress in the shop – and also allowed some real-to-virtual parallels. Unlike other people, this pixel master loved the new front end from the very beginning and pretty much hated everything else, especially the blob rear end and the poorly executed plastic fenders.
So, when it was time to proceed across the digital realm, things changed – a lot! The front is much wider now, the fenders have the same color as the body and look like Hulk’s muscles, plus the widebody aerodynamic kit stands closer to the ground than humanely possible. Oh, and did we mention the dark-bronze, stanced Rotiform BUC three-piece wheels shod in extra-wide Toyo R888Rs?
