Virtual Next-Generation Bentley Bentayga Adopts the Mulliner Batur Styling DNA

In the face of the great Rolls-Royce Cullinan ultra-luxury suicide-door SUV adversity, one could say that Bentley has done everything for its Bentayga representative of the posh high-riding niche.
Previewed by the rather ill-received Bentley EXP 9 F concept car from 2012, the Bentayga was introduced in late 2015 with an altered design. Alas, some will never be convinced they made the right styling moves. And it is not like Bentley failed to try – they revealed a facelift back in 2020, and for the 2023MY they finally unleashed the Bentayga EWB everyone had been waiting for to properly stretch their legs inside…
But what if even that, along with all other attempts like the recent Bentayga EWB Mulliner Gallery shown during the 2022 Monterey Car Week string of events, is not enough? Then perhaps Bentley might fancy a complete change of scenery, at least in terms of visual styling. And the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media might have the solution.
As the pixel master continues to explore the idea of CGI mashups, there is now a potential OEM twist by way of mixing and matching the stunning Mulliner Batur DNA with the hulking Bentayga SUV. Arguably, the latter is not doing so great – as opposed to at least one of its platform and group siblings (we mean the Lambo Urus super-SUV, of course), so they might want to do something revolutionary with the next iteration.
Alas, given the high investment level owed to such ultra-luxury creations, we can easily imagine there will be a lot of patience involved with the potential introduction of a second generation of the Bentayga SUV. So, we better buckle up with Zen exercises to endure the long wait and also do take this Bentayga Mulliner Batur CGI mashup with a healthy pinch of salt as it may forever remain merely wishful thinking!
But what if even that, along with all other attempts like the recent Bentayga EWB Mulliner Gallery shown during the 2022 Monterey Car Week string of events, is not enough? Then perhaps Bentley might fancy a complete change of scenery, at least in terms of visual styling. And the virtual artist only known as superrenderscars on social media might have the solution.
As the pixel master continues to explore the idea of CGI mashups, there is now a potential OEM twist by way of mixing and matching the stunning Mulliner Batur DNA with the hulking Bentayga SUV. Arguably, the latter is not doing so great – as opposed to at least one of its platform and group siblings (we mean the Lambo Urus super-SUV, of course), so they might want to do something revolutionary with the next iteration.
Alas, given the high investment level owed to such ultra-luxury creations, we can easily imagine there will be a lot of patience involved with the potential introduction of a second generation of the Bentayga SUV. So, we better buckle up with Zen exercises to endure the long wait and also do take this Bentayga Mulliner Batur CGI mashup with a healthy pinch of salt as it may forever remain merely wishful thinking!