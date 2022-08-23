Tesla Tried to Escape California's Former DFEH Racism Lawsuit and Failed

In February, Tesla tried to anticipate the bad publicity a new racism lawsuit would generate. The EV maker attacked the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s (DFEH) decision to sue it as a “misguided” action, indirectly threatening to leave the state. The department struck back, saying Tesla moved its headquarters to Texas to avoid accountability. Since then, the DFEH changed its name to Department of Civil Rights (DCR), and Tesla asked California's Office of Administrative Law (OAL) to check if the department wasn’t rushing investigations without properly following requirements. The OAL declined to do so.

