Mercedes-AMG Celebrates 55th Anniversary With Extremely Limited-Edition GT3 Racecar

Mercedes-AMG is on a roll this year as 2022 marks the 55th anniversary of the German automaker’s high-performance subsidiary, and its “Edition 55” model lineup is growing bigger by the day. Today, they have unveiled a highly exclusive race car, the Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55, of which only five examples will be built at their factory in Affalterbach.
Based on the Mercedes-AMG GT3, the new anniversary model comes with various upgrades compared to the standard racecar and is not FIA-homologated, meaning the owners can’t enter the car at FIA events. On the bright side, it also means that Mercedes-AMG had more freedom when designing the car, as it did not have to abide by race regulations in terms of engine, aerodynamics, exhaust, or weight.
Therefore, the carmaker went wild with this one and added an extra 100 hp (101.3 ps/73 kW) to the car’s motor capabilities compared to the FIA-homologated version. The 6.3-liter V8 engine has been upgraded to produce 650 horsepower (659 ps/ 685 kW), while the performance exhaust system lacks the mandatory silencer, so the car is much noisier.
Aerodynamic elements abound on the anniversary car, including front and rear diffusers, side skirts, louvers, and a big rear wing.
The exterior is finished in Manufaktur Alpine Grey Uni with red accents like the 55-year anniversary logo on the rear wing, visible matte-finished carbon fiber, and the Affalterbach crest painted on the doors.
The interior features Anthracite metallic paint with visible carbon fiber elements on the center console, seat, doors, and dashboard. The seatbelts boast silver accents, and the seat embroidery has an “Edition 55 - 1 of 5” inscription.
All in all, the result is one of the most extreme racecars featuring the three-pointed star badge, which translates to a coveted collectible model.
The anniversary Mercedes-AMG GT3 EDITION 55 also comes with a matching IWC Schaffhausen chronograph with the chassis number of the racecar engraved on the back. It will be available for $624,000 (or around €625,000 at current exchange rates).
