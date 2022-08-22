Engineer Accused By Tesla of Theft Wants to Go to Courts, Tesla Insists on Arbitration

Cristina Balan has been fighting for years to clear her name in courts. Tesla accused her of embezzlement and kickbacks but still insists they have to solve their dispute in arbitration. In court, the case would be public, and people would know if she is guilty or innocent. As the accuser, Tesla should want to prove its point for everyone to see. It doesn’t. Alexander Yatskov is just the most recent example of that strange behavior.

15 photos