Tesla Faces Yet Another Lawsuit Due to Racism in Its Premises, Mostly in Fremont

Tesla is facing at least ten lawsuits for racism right now with the latest one. The San Francisco Chronicle said that more than a dozen former and current employees are suing the company for that reason, sexual harassment, and putting African American workers to perform more strenuous jobs. According to Reuters, the exact number of plaintiffs is 15.
Tyron Aghedo is one of the workers that complained about having to work on tasks that were more physically demanding just because of the color of his skin. According to the plaintiff, the front-end assembly in Fremont is a job that blue-collar workers can rotate out every two hours to avoid work injuries. He and other African American peers had to be at that workstation 12 hours a day.
When Aghedo complained about that, his bosses put him on even more demanding tasks. Eventually, he lost a promotion to a non-African American colleague: he believes this has to do with racism.
Teri Mitchell reinforced that. She lost her job after just one month. Unfortunately, Mitchell said she spent a depressing month there hearing, all kinds of racist slurs. She was also insufficiently trained. Her peers did not speak English, leaving her with no options to ask what to do.
Another colleague faced even worse issues. Apart from also enduring really nasty stuff due to being an African American, San Francisco Chronicle reports that Jasmine Wilson also heard sexualized comments from three of her co-workers.
Unfortunately for Tesla and its African American employees, this does not seem to be close to an end. Apart from all former and current workers who feel they can win their lawsuits against the EV maker, Tesla also does not give any signs that it wants to put an end to these conditions.
One of its shareholders tweeted that Tesla asked them to vote against “transparency on child labor, child labor, anti-discrimination, diversity, lobbying, as well as allowing unions.” A quick search shows what Tesla said in the Schedule 14A Information document the company sent to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
In that document, these are respectively the proposals 12, 8, 7, 10, and 11. Tesla’s board asks shareholders to vote against all of them. They justify that by saying “that it would not serve the best interests of Tesla or our stockholders.”
In proposal seven, those words are followed by an even more shocking remark: “Tesla’s goal is to create an environment where people love to come to work every day. We believe that it is essential to provide all employees, world-wide (sic), with a respectful and safe working environment where all employees can achieve their potential.” Yes, you read that right. Prepare for more racism lawsuit news coming from the EV maker.
I just got the Tesla shareholder vote form and the board is recommending I vote against transparency on child labor, anti-discrimination, diversity, lobbying, as well as allowing unions ???? pic.twitter.com/OM8jTxAM8x— Marcus Hutchins (@MalwareTechBlog) June 30, 2022