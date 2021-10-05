Tesla is Convicted to Pay $136.9 Million for Failing to Prevent Racism in Fremont

If you happen to read Tesla’s most recent blog post, you’ll think that the legal system in the U.S. is biased and unfair. The post is an email message Valerie Capers Workman, the company’s vice president of people, sent to all employees to talk about the company’s conviction in a federal court. Tesla will have to pay Owen Diaz $136.9 million for having done little to prevent racist harassment against him in Fremont.