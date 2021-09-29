Tesla Sues Another Unhappy Buyer: the Chinese Lady That Protested in Shanghai

We’ve already mentioned Zhang Yazhou a few times here at autoevolution, even before we knew her name. Her protest against Tesla at Auto Shanghai 2021 made her world famous when she jumped on top of a Model 3 to scream that it had defective brakes. Her case is still in Chinese courts, unlike that of Han Chao. Tesla was convicted for fraud after it sold him a crashed Model S. Despite that, the carmaker also wants Yazhou to pay: it is suing her for RMB5 million due to “reputation infringements,” something that must be similar to defamation.

