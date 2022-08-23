Audi RS 8 Feels Like a Major Digital Unicorn, Flaunts Slammed and Widebody Looks

Mercedes-Benz is diligently catering to the popular, traditional side of the full-size luxury sedan market with the best-selling W223 seventh-generation S-Class. BMW, meanwhile, has chosen the stand-out-in-any-crowd card for the G70 i7 and 7 Series.
These rivals are no longer two facets of the same coin, as Mercedes takes the evolutionary approach to all-new heights (as proven by the interest shown across the aftermarket realm, especially in the United States), while BMW seeks to make a splash no matter what – or who gets “wet” in the process. So, where does this leave Audi?
Well, it seems that the Ingolstadt-based automaker’s A8 series is inhabiting the nether. Or, perhaps, it is dwelling in the darkest corners. Anyway, the gist of it all is that A8 and S8s are so rare these days they have been turned into virtual unicorns. And this is all courtesy of a couple of digital artists.
First up, the pixel master better known as hycade on social media, can easily be seen as a massive sports car fan, but he is also keen to imagine feisty sedan action when it suits his feisty dreams. So, here is the current, D5 iteration of the Audi A8 turned into a veritable hoot, aka the non-existent RS 8.
And it comes complete with much more than the usual OEM drabs. As such, the thoroughly slammed attitude is joined by an aggressive yet stylish widebody kit that leaves no CGI tuning stone unturned – at least in terms of vented wide fenders, that is.
Secondly, just in case you might want some background on how Audi could have hypothetically reached such a cool RS 8 point, here is also Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, imagining the dawn of the RS era. Back then, according to this cool what if, both Audi and Porsche would have collaborated to imagine the “world’s first super sedan” back in 1995…
