Hyundai Tucson Refresh Digitally Steals Palisade’s DNA, Has Ample Color Choice

Hyundai introduced the NX4 fourth-generation Tucson compact crossover SUV almost two years ago. And while it’s still fresh even by current, galloping automotive standards, it is never too early to think in advance.
Sure, Hyundai of America has not even released the initial specifications and details regarding the 2023 model year Tucson. And there is a very good reason for that. Along with the Santa Fe, Kona, Santa Cruz, Venue, Ioniq 5, Elantra, and Sonata, the ICE, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid Tucson are mere carry-over models from the 2022MY. So, what’s the hurry?
Well, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube still think there’s a CGI rush, even though they also admit there are no rumors, teasers, or leaks regarding the potential Tucson facelift. Alas, with the way things are across the vast expanses of the automotive market, a refresh is always in the cards once a model stays on sale for more than two or three years.
Plus, the carry-over system is also a good indicator that an automaker may be holding back on subtle changes for a popular model to incorporate them within an ampler redesign. But how does one proceed forward when there’s no rumor mill information, to begin with? No worries, the channel’s pixel master has a solution for that, as well.
So, the potential 2024 Hyundai Tucson refresh takes after a larger, equally cool sibling – the updated 2023 Palisade. Not a bad decision, if these renderings turn out to be accurate – though it’s also safe to remember this is merely wishful thinking and we need to take all changes with a healthy pinch of salt before we proceed.
As for the modifications, the cosmetic makeover mostly impacts the quirky front end, which becomes a tad more aggressive due to an enlarged grille and a modified engine hood. The CGI expert also imagined a subtle interior transformation, while those who prefer an ample color choice will not be disappointed, either.
