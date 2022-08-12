Widebody DMC-12 DeLorean Gets Digitally Transformed Into an Aero Track Weapon

Some people love certain themes so much that even a whole month of focusing on that subject does not feel enough. Alas, at one point they still need to cut ties and look forward toward new horizons.
A quick and feisty digital automotive case in point could be made with help from Sean Demetros, a self-taught 3D virtual artist better known as demetr0s_designs on social media. Now, he finally ditches his previous ‘JuneDM’ theme that almost spiraled out of control and overrun the month of July, as well.
Well, as it turns out, the JDM trials and tribulations almost turned into an obsession as the early part of August was more of the same in all but the title. So, the pixel master graced us with a cool take on the RWB world of JDM Porsche tuning – the CGI expert imagined that RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF would also work on the legendary RX-7 for a mid-summer moment.
No worries, the teal RWB Mazda RX-7 looks too cool to miss out, so we can all ogle freely at it anytime because we also embedded that digital build project second down below. Now, finally free of this JDM superpower, the author has circled back to digital Americana ways and decided to work on the timeless Back to the Future hero time machine, aka the DeLorean DMC-12.
The reasons for doing so are well explained in the description of this post: “in its stock form, the Delorean is slow… I wanted to change that.” So, he just took the “notoriously sluggish retro car” for a quick CGI spin and easily morphed it into a veritable weapon for the track.
The transformation involves an outrageously cool widebody aerodynamic kit with massive front winglets and a huge wing attached to the back, a carbon fiber frunk hood, a nice set of contrasting black aftermarket motorsport wheels, and beefier brakes, plus a safe cockpit with bucket seats and crimson roll cage. Unfortunately, there is no word on potential engine upgrades...
Well, as it turns out, the JDM trials and tribulations almost turned into an obsession as the early part of August was more of the same in all but the title. So, the pixel master graced us with a cool take on the RWB world of JDM Porsche tuning – the CGI expert imagined that RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF would also work on the legendary RX-7 for a mid-summer moment.
No worries, the teal RWB Mazda RX-7 looks too cool to miss out, so we can all ogle freely at it anytime because we also embedded that digital build project second down below. Now, finally free of this JDM superpower, the author has circled back to digital Americana ways and decided to work on the timeless Back to the Future hero time machine, aka the DeLorean DMC-12.
The reasons for doing so are well explained in the description of this post: “in its stock form, the Delorean is slow… I wanted to change that.” So, he just took the “notoriously sluggish retro car” for a quick CGI spin and easily morphed it into a veritable weapon for the track.
The transformation involves an outrageously cool widebody aerodynamic kit with massive front winglets and a huge wing attached to the back, a carbon fiber frunk hood, a nice set of contrasting black aftermarket motorsport wheels, and beefier brakes, plus a safe cockpit with bucket seats and crimson roll cage. Unfortunately, there is no word on potential engine upgrades...