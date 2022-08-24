Chevy Camaro ZL1 Sedan Looks Digitally Ready to Fight the Dodge Charger Hellcat

Everyone around it has a future-proof pony/muscle car plan, but General Motors seems to have left the Camaro nameplate in limbo. So, is anyone surprised that people are taking matters into their own hands?
Ford is on the verge of (finally, and at long last) officially unveiling the S650 seventh-generation 2024 Mustang with potential carryover engines, an evolutionary design, and the promise of electrified goodies coming soon… but not too early to upset ICE fans. Meanwhile, Mopar enthusiasts lie somewhere between ecstasy and despair.
Dodge has teased the 2023 model year lineup for both its Challenger and Charger series, and seven new models are in tow. Alas, there’s also shocking news: ICE-powered versions will be no more after said MY’s production concludes. Instead, they already presented the stunning neo-retro Charger Daytona SRT Concept as the two-door harbinger of an electric future.
So, where does all that leave GM and its iconic Chevy Camaro nameplate? Somewhere in the shadows of its former self, with dismal sales and apparently no interest from the company to assure fans it will have a future – be it electric or otherwise. Thus, some folks are doing what they can to perpetuate the legend, even if only digitally.
Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, is chief among them. He knows how to juggle with our Chevy dreams, and now circles back to the Camaro nameplate for another swing at a potential derivative. So, after seeing EV Camaros adopt the Equinox and Blazer EV stance, as well as a Camaro estate looking for a revived Nomad identity, let us check out the hypothetical heir to the feisty yet dark Impala SS sports sedan throne.
The pixel master almost called this virtual creation just that but, in the end, humorously backtracked and now we have a four-door Chevy Camaro ZL1 sedan. And, while it may only have 650 horsepower on tap, I would still see it as a perfect rival for the 2023 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat saloon!
