Widebody Hyundai N Vision 74 on Digital Time Attack Duty Feels “Lethal Yet Quiet”

During Hyundai’s prolific N Day 2022, we got acquainted with the inaugural fully electric performance model from the brand, as well as a couple of overwhelming projects.
To be launched next year, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is already hard at work testing its goodies on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. But of course, fans of the South Korean automaker’s EV endeavors only had eyes for the other two. This is because the RN22e high-performance EV and N Vision 74 FCEV projects are showing how future electrified cars need to be, in more than one way.
Logically, these creations also attracted the attention of virtual automotive artists, with some of them rushing to turn the vintage N Vision 74 hero into something that could have hypothetically existed in America during the crazy 1980s. Now, via a swift collaboration between the pixel masters better known as karg_z and loveghvst on social media, the FCEV prototype steps up the motorsport game in crazy new ways.
First up, do notice the bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit which makes it “fast and lethal.” It’s still quiet, as far as the powertrain is concerned, at least. We cannot vouch for the slipstream’s voice, though, as air passing through that massive, towering rear wing assembly might have something to say about the authors’ crazy desire to apply the biggest downforce imaginable. Of course, this is a Time Attack vision, so anything goes – especially since it is merely wishful thinking.
Anyway, now dubbed “Sabre,” this tricked-out Hyundai N Vision 74 prototype sure looks decidedly ready to go in search of high speeds, quick lap times, and perhaps an imagined Pikes Peak International Hillclimb record, or two. So, does this 700-horsepower FCEV idea get a CGI hall pass, or is it too extreme even for the virtual realm?
Logically, these creations also attracted the attention of virtual automotive artists, with some of them rushing to turn the vintage N Vision 74 hero into something that could have hypothetically existed in America during the crazy 1980s. Now, via a swift collaboration between the pixel masters better known as karg_z and loveghvst on social media, the FCEV prototype steps up the motorsport game in crazy new ways.
First up, do notice the bonkers widebody aerodynamic kit which makes it “fast and lethal.” It’s still quiet, as far as the powertrain is concerned, at least. We cannot vouch for the slipstream’s voice, though, as air passing through that massive, towering rear wing assembly might have something to say about the authors’ crazy desire to apply the biggest downforce imaginable. Of course, this is a Time Attack vision, so anything goes – especially since it is merely wishful thinking.
Anyway, now dubbed “Sabre,” this tricked-out Hyundai N Vision 74 prototype sure looks decidedly ready to go in search of high speeds, quick lap times, and perhaps an imagined Pikes Peak International Hillclimb record, or two. So, does this 700-horsepower FCEV idea get a CGI hall pass, or is it too extreme even for the virtual realm?