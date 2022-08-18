New Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept Taps Into Its Original DNA With Classic Looks

Dodge made headlines yesterday by unveiling a brand-new muscle car concept, simply dubbed the Charger Daytona SRT. The study was inspired by the classic Chargers visually, packs a battery-electric powertrain, and previews an upcoming production model believed to launch for the 2024 model year.
While the Stellantis-owned brand’s electric muscle car marketing wheels keep spinning, the internet has had its way with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. One of the first renderings came from spdesignsest on Instagram, and it is a classic take on the modern show car.
Finished in the same shade, equipped with the same flush-mounted door handles, wheels, and red brake calipers, and bedecked by the ‘Hellcat’ emblems on the front fenders, this digital illustration builds on the classic Dodge Charger. And if you have a soft spot for American muscle like us, then you most likely dig the different looks.
In order to become perfect, it would need to ditch the battery-electric powertrain of the concept, replacing it with an old-school V8. There are many options to choose from, and perhaps the most obvious would be the Hellcat engine, a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which makes as much as 840 horsepower and 770 pound-feet (1,044 Nm) of torque in the Challenger SRT Demon. The same engine lies under the hood of the Jailbreak, SRT Super Stock, SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, and SRT Hellcat Redeye too, albeit with less firepower.
Meanwhile, the Charger Daytona SRT Concept uses a new electric powertrain, dubbed Banshee. According to Dodge, it eclipses the supercharged V8 mentioned above in terms of performance, though they have yet to release the output and torque. They haven’t even said how quick the show car is, stating only that it is faster than a Hellcat, that it has all-wheel drive as standard, and that it produces a sound described as being “shocking.”
