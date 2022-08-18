2024 Ram 1200 Digitally Steals a Ridgeline and Wants to Fight Canyons in Colorado

The mid-size pickup truck segment is getting a revolutionary jolt of fresh air from the likes of Ford and VW’s Ranger/Amarok siblings, while over in America the General Motors fans are getting ready to explore Canyons in Colorado.
Well, sort of – you know what we mean. They are eagerly awaiting the 2023 Chevy Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon, hoping that the biggest foe of them all, Toyota’s Tacoma, will be fashionably late at the mid-size pickup truck party. Meanwhile, what is going on with Stellantis?
The Detroit automaker is, of course, busy securing the current SUV fame and future EV fortunes of the Dodge brand. But unlike in the real world, across the virtual realm, some people only have eyes for Ram’s strategy. So, here is Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based pixel master better known as KDesign AG on social media, who is ditching the Chevy brand in favor of returning to a Ram 1200 passion.
Thus, after a couple of electric Camaros riding on the Equinox and Blazer EV’s red carpet, as well as an all-new Chevy S-10 informally taking its DNA after the GMC Canyon rather than the Chevy Colorado, he is proposing yet another unofficial vision for the potential mid-size Ram 1200. By the way, some might know this model as the Mitsubishi Triton/L200, Mitsubishi Strada, or the ill-fated Fiat Fullback.
This time around, the imagined 2024 Ram 1200 tries to fight off the new mid-size pickup truck kids on the block with a little bit of stolen identity – as the CGI expert mixed and matched an unsuspecting Honda Ridgeline truck with styling DNA taken from the proud Ram 1500 full-size pickup. Thus, this pretty much looks like someone shrunk the latter to fit a Japanese truck frame. So, does it get a CGI hall pass, or not?
