Dodge Charger Goes Back to Basics as Two-Door Muscle Car in Fantasy Land

Things changed when Dodge reintroduced it after a two-decade hiatus, as the transition to the Chrysler LX platform, shared with the Dodge Magnum and Chrysler 300, brought a new body style: the four-door sedan. The seventh generation is still offered as a sedan solely, using the same foundation as the Challenger.But what if the North American brand decided to offer it as a two-door once more? Well, then it would step on the Challenger’s toes, obviously, and it would also be a much more interesting proposal. Jlord8 set out to imagine how a modern-day Charger would look like in this body style, using some classic design traits, and the result is definitely something to write home about.Starting off with the Challenger Widebody , the rendering artist gave it a new face, complete with a different grille and headlights hidden behind it. The wheel arches have become thinner, and they are filled by a pair of normal-looking tires that hug a set of classic wheels, with fat lip. It sports a retro-ish hue on the outside, doesn’t feature any Hellcat emblems on the front fenders anymore, and retains the double-nostril styling, and fat chin spoiler attached to the front bumper.And speaking of Hellcats, there is only one engine that would work best with this styling . That is the ubiquitous 6.2-liter HEMI V8, with supercharging, which turns the car into a magnificent beast that whines about everything at a hard push of the right pedal, allowing it to chew through its tires in no time. Kind of makes you wish Dodge took a different approach when it comes to the modern-day muscle car, doesn’t it?