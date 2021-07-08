Dodge Electric Muscle Car Confirmed for 2024, Better Dust Off Those Sockets!

Onewheel’s XR Could Be the Ultimate Companion for an Extended Off-Road Adventure

We kind of knew this would eventually happen, only it’s not a rumor anymore, but official confirmation that Dodge will launch an electric product in 2024. However, it’s not your run-of-the-mill zero-emission truck, like the new GMC Hummer EV or Ford F-150 Lightning, but a muscle car. 8 photos



Now, as you probably expected, the automaker didn’t say anything else about it, other than the regular marketing mumbo-jumbo. As a result, we have no idea how much power it will have, whether they’ll go for a single- or dual-motor set-up, and how far it will be able to travel with the batteries fully charged.



Some of you are probably wondering how it will lay down the power in a quarter-mile sprint, and that’s something that Dodge themselves will answer, in due course.



In the meantime, we’d recommend getting an ICE -powered muscle car while you still can, because the



And while you’re at it, you may want to choose the best, which is the Challenger SRT Super Stock in this case – if the budget allows it. The model carries an MSRP of $82,270, and packs a dizzying 797 HP , at 6,300 rpm, from the omnipresent supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, channeling it to the rear axle through an eight-speed automatic transmission.



The SRT Hellcat Widebody and SRT Hellcat rock the same engine, in the exact same configuration, and will set you back at least $79,270 and $72,870 respectively. The Hellcat Widebody and Hellcat bring 717 HP to the V8 party, and a stick shift, and start at $67,270 and $61,270 respectively. The 2021 Challenger lineup kicks off with the $28,870 SXT.

Editor's note: Photo gallery shows the not-very-electric Challenger SRT Hellcat.



Second Edit: We've added a screenshot from the Stellantis web conference held today that presumably shows a teaser of the Dodge electric muscle car, doing all-wheel-drive burnouts. Photo gallery shows the not-very-electric Challenger SRT Hellcat.Second Edit: We've added a screenshot from the Stellantis web conference held today that presumably shows a teaser of the Dodge electric muscle car, doing all-wheel-drive burnouts.