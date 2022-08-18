2023 Dodge Hornet CGI Redesign Takes Care of Some Quirks, But Is That Enough?

Oddly enough, during a veritable summer’s storm of sad or cool Dodge novelties, some people choose to give us their opinion of the ‘tamest’ new addition to the performance family.
These past couple of days have been an eye-opener (or Earth-shattering) case for Dodge fans. First, the company has revealed the absolute bomb: ICE-powered Challenger and Charger models will be no more after the 2023 model year. Then, it counterbalanced the unwelcoming news with some new Direct Connection goodies, as well as awarding further support to third-party Challenger Convertible transformations.
But that was not all, as the Dodge brand’s strategy also has a crossover and SUV component. So, they revealed the big cat is back – with the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat rejoining the portfolio for the 2023 model year. Last, but not least (at least ahead of the electrified Charger Daytona SRT Concept preview of EV things to come), was the arrival of the 2023 Dodge Hornet subcompact performance crossover SUV.
So, is it just me or does it feel quite odd to have automotive virtual artists discuss the little one instead of the big Challenger, Charger, and Durango elephants in the china shop? Anyway, that is currently the case, and here is Marouane Bembli, the pixel master better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, who is also keen to give us his “honest opinion” of the little all-new Dodge CUV.
Naturally, the discussion, which lasts until at least the 7:05 mark when the behind-the-scenes making-of CGI process finally kicks off, is an ample one. Especially considering the nameplate’s history (the “fabulous” Hudson Hornet rings any NASCAR bells, then the cutesy mini-MPV concept from 2006?), or the fact that it’s basically the direct counterpart of Alfa Romeo’s equally all-new Tonale model.
Alas, the redesign is subtler than a German’s luxury car or SUV refresh, and only takes care of some of the OEM quirks – but is that really enough for us?
