Widebody Dodge Hornet GLH-S Isn't Real, Has Omni Hot Hatchback Trivia Dreams

Aside from killing off the ICE-powered Challenger and Charger to make way for the Charger Daytona SRT Concept preview of the brand’s electrified future, Dodge also has ample performance crossover SUV fantasies.
They just resurrected the 2023 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat as the most powerful production SUV (ICE) in the world, and Alfa Romeo’s Tonale now has a Dodge sibling called Hornet. Sure, Hudson enthusiasts (remember Disney’s Cars but also the massive NASCAR fame?) might not think the world about the “Fabulous Hudson Hornet” morphing from a full-size 1950s legend into a sub-300 horsepower subcompact crossover SUV, but this is the automotive world we live in today.
Plus, 265+ ponies with a sub-$30k price tag for a CUV is not that shabby, either. Of course, some people will definitely feel there is even more room for improvement aside from Dodge’s official Hornet R/T (285+ horsepower plug-in hybrid) and the Hornet GT, which is now the brand’s “new gateway to Dodge's muscle.” And, over across the virtual realm, they can certainly do something feisty about it.
So, here is Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has prepared a quick Hot Hatch-style take on the newly released performance crossover SUV. Interestingly, the CGI expert has navigated through the ages to get to the present day – recently starting with a 1970s Mercury Cougar, then going into the 2000s with the Caddy STS, and ending on a contemporary note with this widebody Dodge Hornet “GLH-S.”
By the way, there is trivia, too – as the author asked his fans if they know what the ‘GLH’ moniker stands for. Well, Dodge gives that away in the 2023 Hornet introduction, as they also showcased a Hornet GT GLH Concept with available Direct Connection performance parts and other upgrades. Also, the vehicle acts as a call back to a little Hot Hatch they made back in the 1980s, the 1984-1986 Omni GLH, which was modified by none other than Carroll Shelby and also marketed as the Shelby GLH-S!
Plus, 265+ ponies with a sub-$30k price tag for a CUV is not that shabby, either. Of course, some people will definitely feel there is even more room for improvement aside from Dodge’s official Hornet R/T (285+ horsepower plug-in hybrid) and the Hornet GT, which is now the brand’s “new gateway to Dodge's muscle.” And, over across the virtual realm, they can certainly do something feisty about it.
So, here is Abimelec Arellano, the pixel master better known as abimelecdesign on social media, who has prepared a quick Hot Hatch-style take on the newly released performance crossover SUV. Interestingly, the CGI expert has navigated through the ages to get to the present day – recently starting with a 1970s Mercury Cougar, then going into the 2000s with the Caddy STS, and ending on a contemporary note with this widebody Dodge Hornet “GLH-S.”
By the way, there is trivia, too – as the author asked his fans if they know what the ‘GLH’ moniker stands for. Well, Dodge gives that away in the 2023 Hornet introduction, as they also showcased a Hornet GT GLH Concept with available Direct Connection performance parts and other upgrades. Also, the vehicle acts as a call back to a little Hot Hatch they made back in the 1980s, the 1984-1986 Omni GLH, which was modified by none other than Carroll Shelby and also marketed as the Shelby GLH-S!