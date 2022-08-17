Widebody, Quad-Turbo V12 Carbon Fiber Chevy Is Erroneously Dubbed “Hellvette”

Because Mopar fans love to Hellcat everything – not just Dodges of the Challenger, Charger, and Durango variety – they might have dibs on anything related to combinations of the words hell, cat, and car! So, this “Hellvette” is an error-inducing digital build, actually.
The first moment I laid my eyes on the bonkers virtual project, I thought: “cool, another Hellcat-swap dream.” But this time around, the hypothetical “America’s sports car” seems to have nothing to do with the contemporary Mopar world. Instead, it wants to cause serious outrage and uproar everywhere else, from environmentalists to diehard Chevy enthusiasts.
First of all, let me appreciate Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as ar.visual_ on social media (now going by the richter.cgi moniker alongside the AR Visual 3D Design branding) for the courage to go out of the C8 or C1/C2 comfort zone and showing some love (though not that much respect) to the C3 and C4 iterations. They deserve it, though maybe not like this!
Secondly, I have to say that I’m flabbergasted by the astonishing mix of such different ideas. There's a thoroughly slammed and widebody atmosphere aking to a JDM hero. There is also ample use of raw carbon fiber for the novel body design, as well as a cool misguidance into thinking that his “Hellvette” has anything to do with an “ordinary” SRT Hellcat supercharged V8 engine swap.
Well, according to the hashtags, it turns out this C3/C4 Chevy Corvette Stingray “Hellvette” is not only a drag/track car at heart but also something that gives ICE a whole new anti-environmentalist meaning. And it is all on account of finding out that it somehow harbors a V12 diesel engine under the CF hood.
Plus, there is also a quad-turbo assembly cunningly sticking out like a turbine bat out of… well, what the heck, let’s go with that – out of an unimaginable coal-rolling hell!
