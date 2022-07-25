Meaty, Pushrod 1932 Ford Street Rod Enjoys a Virtual, Jaw-Dropping 2JZ Swap

It is never too late to reinvent yourself, nor is it too quirky to step out of your traditional comfort zone for a casual moment. And that’s entirely valid for automotive virtual artists, as well.
A good case in point to be made here comes courtesy of Andreas Richter, the pixel master formerly known as ar.visual_ on social media, who has recently decided it was about time he changed the old Instagram alias and then also went way out of his CGI comfort zone. So, now known as richter.cgi on Insta, the CGI expert dared to dream in seriously outrageous ways.
Since we are dealing with the author of many Euro and JDM hoots, it was only natural that he would do something Americana to properly put this into perspective. Alas, old habits die hard, as it turns out. So, after stuff like a bundle of R31, R32, and R34 Nissan Skyline GT-Rs that were nicely CGI-blended with VW Golfs and a Passat, or a full carbon fiber widebody Volvo 242 tucked low down on airless tires, now it’s time for a... JDM-style Street Rod.
Naturally, one of the Detroit Three served as the guinea pig and the CGI expert used all the tricks from the Hot Rod book – including leaving the engine compartment exposed to the natural elements, striking a pose full of meaty Toyo Proxes ‘racing’ tires, and also chopping the bejesus out of the driver and passenger compartment.
Alas, that was nowhere enough for his digital ambitions and the virtual artist decided to do the entire front pushrod-style suspension from zero. But that was not all because maybe he also wanted to make purists feel sad and enraged, at the same time, they cannot throw anything at this imagined Toyota 2JZ swap and angry that someone even came up with such an outrageous Hot Rod idea for a ’32 Ford Street Rod!
