Ferrari Purosangue Is Almost Ready to Cruise the Streets of Beverly Hills

Up until a few months ago, the Ferrari Purosangue made headlines on a constant basis, with various prototypes spotted testing in different environments. However, we haven’t heard anything about it for quite some time now, which makes us wonder if they have somehow pushed it back.
That’s a question that only high-ranking execs at Ferrari know the answer to, and since we decided to dedicate another story to the brand’s first-ever high-riding product, let’s move on to the real reason behind it, which is the rendering world, with the digital illustrations signed by Kolesa, and shared in the gallery above.
Building on the latest scooped tester, the exotic crossover looks ready to give the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX707 a headache. The head-turning design is characterized by the instantly-recognizable face to anyone who knows a thing or two about the company’s latest models, flush-mounted door handles, and a slightly arched roofline toward the rear. Fat wheel arches, aggressively-shaped back end, and quad exhaust pipes are part of the package.
Now, speaking of the latter, the last time we saw them on a prototype it was believed to feature the V12. This engine has already been confirmed by the Prancing Horse’s chief, Benedetto Vigna, earlier this year, who said that they put several powertrains to work before deciding on giving it a twelve-pot under the hood, thus making it even more appealing to their usual clientele.
Look for electrified mills too in the Purosangue, albeit the first one to hit dealers will probably be the V12-powered one. And speaking of hitting dealers, that might happen in early 2023, considering that the official unveiling could take place in the coming months. We would have said weeks, but since Ferrari has kind of slowed down its testing phase, months seems like a better bet at this point.
Building on the latest scooped tester, the exotic crossover looks ready to give the Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX707 a headache. The head-turning design is characterized by the instantly-recognizable face to anyone who knows a thing or two about the company’s latest models, flush-mounted door handles, and a slightly arched roofline toward the rear. Fat wheel arches, aggressively-shaped back end, and quad exhaust pipes are part of the package.
Now, speaking of the latter, the last time we saw them on a prototype it was believed to feature the V12. This engine has already been confirmed by the Prancing Horse’s chief, Benedetto Vigna, earlier this year, who said that they put several powertrains to work before deciding on giving it a twelve-pot under the hood, thus making it even more appealing to their usual clientele.
Look for electrified mills too in the Purosangue, albeit the first one to hit dealers will probably be the V12-powered one. And speaking of hitting dealers, that might happen in early 2023, considering that the official unveiling could take place in the coming months. We would have said weeks, but since Ferrari has kind of slowed down its testing phase, months seems like a better bet at this point.