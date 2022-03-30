ZZ4-Powered 1933 Ford Delivery Street Rod Is as Elegant as Al Capone’s Hat

The 1930s are known for a lot of things, from financial troubles to the end of the prohibition, and from local American gangsters to the start of the global war. For the auto industry, it was a decade of mechanical experimentation and stunning design, shapes so memorable, in fact, that some people still pay a lot of money to own the Fords, Chryslers, and Chevy of that time.
The upcoming Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach, Florida, in the first week of April, has a lot to offer from that era. We picked the most interesting of all, and we’ll be featuring them over the next few days. And we’ll start with something that is listed as a custom 1933 Ford Sedan Delivery Coupe.
Although the heavily modernized machine is nothing like its former self, mechanically and visually speaking, the original lines are still there, and just as elegant as the hats worn back then by the age’s most prominent bad guys.
The all steel-body has been massaged, of course, and chopped by 2.5 inches, before being otherwise customized, with the addition of custom paint and taillights, and chrome wheels sized, for a meaner stance, 17 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear.
The body now wraps around a full leather interior and hides up front the usual choice for old Ford builds, a GM crate engine. In this case, we’re talking about a small block ZZ4, 350ci (5.7-liter) in size and tied to an automatic transmission. No performance numbers for the engine in this application are provided.
The 1933 Ford is going under the hammer with no reserve, and we are not even being given an estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch. If it does make a splash (and it probably will), we’ll of course tell you all about it.
Although the heavily modernized machine is nothing like its former self, mechanically and visually speaking, the original lines are still there, and just as elegant as the hats worn back then by the age’s most prominent bad guys.
The all steel-body has been massaged, of course, and chopped by 2.5 inches, before being otherwise customized, with the addition of custom paint and taillights, and chrome wheels sized, for a meaner stance, 17 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear.
The body now wraps around a full leather interior and hides up front the usual choice for old Ford builds, a GM crate engine. In this case, we’re talking about a small block ZZ4, 350ci (5.7-liter) in size and tied to an automatic transmission. No performance numbers for the engine in this application are provided.
The 1933 Ford is going under the hammer with no reserve, and we are not even being given an estimate as to how much it is expected to fetch. If it does make a splash (and it probably will), we’ll of course tell you all about it.