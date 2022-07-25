RWD Time Attack VW GTI Mk2 Was Retro-Slammed in Pink, and It's Also Rear-Engined

Although it has a 2.0-liter TSI capable of churning out up to 315 hp and sending all ponies to the tarmac through AWD, some people might still call the modern VW Golf R Mk8 a bit on the tame side. But there is a simple fix for that.
One could just dig deeper into the pocket and travel the aftermarket realm for a bit of enhancement. Alas, with all those modern electronics, major changes are not bound to happen. So, that means a Golf R Mk8 might never be capable of taking on hypercars in a hill climb race of sorts.
No worries, there’s a solution for that conundrum as well. Albeit this time around it is only a digital one. But it’s also too good to pass. So, the automotive artist & designer better known as pistonzero across social media has prepared a “new fun project,” inspired by the real world but all too CGI to believe it to be possible.
His inspiration came from a real Golf Mk2 monster, thus his take on the Volkswagen GTI matters is equally vintage – but only on the outside… and only barely. Yes, diehard fans will easily recognize this little monster as something that belongs to the VW lineage. Alas, no one should dare mock it for the pink attire, as something is definitely amiss.
And we are not talking here about the usual JDM tuning suspects, although they are all present and accounted for – including the thoroughly slammed attitude, the extreme widebody atmosphere, as well as the ultra-deep-dish chrome and contrasting black aftermarket wheels. Instead, the pixel master went from directly playing with JDM heroes like the FD3S Mazda RX-7 sports car to shuffling all expectations with a European Time Attack track tool.
This plays the restomod trope a little bit, as the CGI expert adds it also includes some “modern bits & pieces” but above all seeks to be gloriously outrageous. The pink shade is a good example, but so is the RWD and rear-engined powertrain! Yep, this author clearly didn’t hold back…
