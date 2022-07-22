Unique Keyvany Hayula Qatar Edition Is a Straight-Piped, 750-HP Cullinan Monster

Many automotive enthusiasts have probably heard of Germany-based Mansory because they push the aftermarket pedal to the metal as far as outrageous builds are concerned. But they are not the only ones.
Less known yet just as ready to stand out in a crowd (though not necessarily the right one) is also Germany-based (their showroom is in Viernheim, near Frankfurt) Keyvany. And while this name might not ring as many bells, they do have a tradition of quirky names (Lambo's Urus is the Keyrus, for example) and affluent clients.
Just recently, professional MMA fighter Christian Eckerlin got a 1,021-horsepower super-SUV example done in Tiffany Blue and contrasting carbon fiber – all over the exterior and interior – to show everyone that they mean business. And, of course, there is no surprise the aftermarket outlet also works on the current king of the American aftermarket business – Rolls-Royce’s Cullinan. Only that over at Keyvany this ultra-luxury SUV is called ‘Hayula,’ and has equal dreams of uniqueness.
Or, perhaps, nightmares, depending on who you ask about the modified design. For sure, this posh Cullinan build is not everyone’s cup of tea, as it comes complete with an outrageous widebody aerodynamic kit, a lowered suspension setup, and forged 24-inch Keyvani wheels of different designs. Oh, and it is also a straight-piped 750 horsepower and 926 Nm (683 lb-ft) of torque monster, but that is beside the visual point, for that matter!
Anyway, just in case someone does not like the Keyvani Hayula as it is, then, of course, the aftermarket outlet can hook you up to something truly bespoke. A good, recent example would be the ‘Qatar Edition,’ which sports a triple-tone combination that may or may not be a sight for sore eyes because of the white, black, and pink (!) accent styling. So, does it get a hall pass or not?
Just recently, professional MMA fighter Christian Eckerlin got a 1,021-horsepower super-SUV example done in Tiffany Blue and contrasting carbon fiber – all over the exterior and interior – to show everyone that they mean business. And, of course, there is no surprise the aftermarket outlet also works on the current king of the American aftermarket business – Rolls-Royce’s Cullinan. Only that over at Keyvany this ultra-luxury SUV is called ‘Hayula,’ and has equal dreams of uniqueness.
Or, perhaps, nightmares, depending on who you ask about the modified design. For sure, this posh Cullinan build is not everyone’s cup of tea, as it comes complete with an outrageous widebody aerodynamic kit, a lowered suspension setup, and forged 24-inch Keyvani wheels of different designs. Oh, and it is also a straight-piped 750 horsepower and 926 Nm (683 lb-ft) of torque monster, but that is beside the visual point, for that matter!
Anyway, just in case someone does not like the Keyvani Hayula as it is, then, of course, the aftermarket outlet can hook you up to something truly bespoke. A good, recent example would be the ‘Qatar Edition,’ which sports a triple-tone combination that may or may not be a sight for sore eyes because of the white, black, and pink (!) accent styling. So, does it get a hall pass or not?